Should I stay or should I go? How the government's new 'green list' is supposed to work

Monaco is one of the places on the green list. Source: Shutterstock

THE MUCH-PROMISED travel ‘green list’ was published by the government late last night.

Government advice remains against non-essential travel, but the green list essentially acknowledges that some travel is happening and that some countries are more safe than others to travel from.

So what effect does the list have?

As it stood yesterday, people arriving into this country from anywhere abroad were required to restrict their movements for 14 days.;

As it now stands, this remains the case for everywhere except the 15 countries and territories on the green list.

The places on the list are:

Cyprus

Malta

Finland

Norway

Italy

Hungary

Estonia

Latvia

Lithuania

Slovakia

Greece

Gibraltar

Greenland

Monaco

San Marino

So to cut through all of the noise, if you’re arriving into Ireland from these countries you can act as if you were just returning from a staycation in this country.

What about flying to those countries, will I have to self-isolate if I go there?

You’re probably better off doing some of your own specific research before booking a trip, but many of these countries have rules that are similar to Ireland.

For example, like in Ireland, Cyprus requires people travelling into the country to fill out a form before they land.

Dubbed the Cyprus Flight Pass, the online form is part of authorities’ efforts to contain the spread of the pandemic while allowing some tourist travel.

The form must be filled out online 24 hours before boarding, irrespective of the departure country.

The country allows passengers into the country based on two lists of countries, Category A and Category B.

Passengers from Category B countries need to demonstrate a negative Covid-19 test from the previous 72 hours before entering the country, while Category A countries do not.

Luckily for Irish tourists, the country is part of Category A and people arriving from here just need to fill out the form.

Much like Ireland’s ‘green list’, Cyprus has said it will be regularly updating the two lists based on epidemiological data.

What if I want to go to a ‘green list’ country but have to travel through one that’s not on the list?

According to Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney, this is fine if you’re just transiting through an airport.

Some places on the list do not have direct flights to or from Ireland, but Coveney told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland today that returning via a connection hub does not mean you’ve entered a ‘red list’ country.

“If you’re transiting through an airport and we’ve checked this with the World Health Organization, our Minister for Health spoke to Mike Ryan, who’s a senior figure in the World Health Organization, and they don’t have a significant concern at all with transit airports,” Coveney said.

If you’re flying through an airport onto another destination, it’s the destination that you’re heading to or the destination that you originate from that determines whether you are effectively on the so-called green list or not.