This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Tuesday 8 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Green measures: Here are the main environmental changes in Budget 2020

Donohoe said some of the changes were “critical steps to future-proof our transport system”.

By Orla Dwyer Tuesday 8 Oct 2019, 2:19 PM
59 minutes ago 7,899 Views 25 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4842266
Electric cars charging.
Image: Shutterstock/Sopotnicki
Electric cars charging.
Electric cars charging.
Image: Shutterstock/Sopotnicki

€9 MILLION WILL be allocated for sustainable mobility projects in Ireland for greenways and new urban cycling projects, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has announced. 

€2.7 million will be allocated to the Department of Tourism, Transport and Sport, an increase of €384 million from 2019. This will include investment in the rural transport network and part of this increase will come from the increased carbon tax revenue. 

In his speech announcing the Budget 2020 measures earlier today, Donohoe said he will be allocating an extra €3 million for electric vehicle infrastructure as well in next year’s Budget. This will double the number of on-street charge points installed next year.

The government will be supporting a new scheme to install communal charge points at apartment blocks. 

€8 million will be allocated to the Department of Communication, Climate Action and Environment to maintain grants for those purchasing electric cars. 

Donohoe said these are all “critical steps to future-proof our transport system”.  

An increase in €6 per tonne of carbon will also be brought in from tonight for petrol and diesel. 

The increased tax on home-heating fuels will kick in from May 2020. The carbon tax will stand at €26 per tonne from tonight as a result. 

The money earned from this increased will be ring-fenced into climate action meausures. 

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

You can follow the Budget 2020 announcements and follow-ups on TheJournal.ie’s liveblog

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (25)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie