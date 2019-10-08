Green measures: Here are the main environmental changes in Budget 2020

€9 MILLION WILL be allocated for sustainable mobility projects in Ireland for greenways and new urban cycling projects, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has announced.

€2.7 million will be allocated to the Department of Tourism, Transport and Sport, an increase of €384 million from 2019. This will include investment in the rural transport network and part of this increase will come from the increased carbon tax revenue.

In his speech announcing the Budget 2020 measures earlier today, Donohoe said he will be allocating an extra €3 million for electric vehicle infrastructure as well in next year’s Budget. This will double the number of on-street charge points installed next year.

The government will be supporting a new scheme to install communal charge points at apartment blocks.

€8 million will be allocated to the Department of Communication, Climate Action and Environment to maintain grants for those purchasing electric cars.

Donohoe said these are all “critical steps to future-proof our transport system”.

An increase in €6 per tonne of carbon will also be brought in from tonight for petrol and diesel.

The increased tax on home-heating fuels will kick in from May 2020. The carbon tax will stand at €26 per tonne from tonight as a result.

The money earned from this increased will be ring-fenced into climate action meausures.

