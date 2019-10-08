BUDGET 2020 HAS arrived and one thing we can bet on is it won’t be a windfall budget by any means.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe is set to reveal the country’s spending for the next year in the Dáil at 1pm.

In the face of a potential no-deal Brexit, however, the minister has said the budget will be “safe” and “cautious” and that there will be “absolutely no surprises”.

We’ll be bringing you coverage and reaction throughout the day as we head into Budget 2020. Stick with us.

