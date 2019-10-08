In the face of a potential no-deal Brexit, the minister has said the budget will be “safe” and “cautious”.
Liveblog
BUDGET 2020 HAS arrived and one thing we can bet on is it won’t be a windfall budget by any means.
Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe is set to reveal the country’s spending for the next year in the Dáil at 1pm.
In the face of a potential no-deal Brexit, however, the minister has said the budget will be “safe” and “cautious” and that there will be “absolutely no surprises”.
We’ll be bringing you coverage and reaction throughout the day as we head into Budget 2020. Stick with us.
Sidenote: Donohoe appears to have a framed playbill for Colin Murphy’s 2018 drama Haughey/Gregory hanging in his office.
Of course, Independent Tony Gregory was a TD in Donohoe’s own Dublin Central constituency for many years and famously struck the ‘Gregory Deal’ with Haughey in return for supporting the Fianna Fáil leader in government.
Thankfully, our economic outlook looks brighter.
Yet with a potential no-deal Brexit on the horizon, the government is taking no chances with Budget 2020.
Here was Paschal Donohoe late last night apparently putting the finishing touches on Budget 2020.
There we go, all set for #Budget2020 pic.twitter.com/aJMslPEIS5— Paschal Donohoe (@Paschald) October 7, 2019
It’s 10 years, of course, this year since the government delivered its emergency Budget in April 2009.
As Ireland plunged into recession, late Minister for Finance Brian Lenihan announced significant tax rises and a decrease in public spending.
Prior to its unveiling, it was predicted to be the most severe Budget in decades.
While we’re on the subject, we’ve a poll up this morning on the carbon tax and whether readers welcome its likely increase.
Carbon is currently taxed at €20 per tonne of CO2 emissions and the tax looks likely to be increased by €5-€7 per tonne today. It has been flagged that this could result in prices at the petrol pumps going up on midnight this evening, though the minister does also have the option to defer it until January.
The government will likely outline today that the tax revenue raised from the new carbon levy will be ring-fenced for climate action policies.
You can give your say here. Here are the results so far:
We don’t have to wait until 1pm to find out what’s in this year’s Budget, though, as many of the provisions have already been well-flagged in the media.
My colleague Christina Finn reported at the weekend that Budget 2020 is likely to hold no surprises with Donohoe downplaying any expectations for giveaways, telling all around him that he will be “safe” and “cautious” as his Budget 2020 is based upon a no-deal Brexit.
But we can expect tax changes, an increase in the carbon tax and a “smaller scale and targeted” social protection package.
And how can you follow it?
Well, as well as here with the liveblog, we’ll also be streaming the Budget live on Twitter and Facebook.
Afterwards, you can use our Budget 2020 calculator to find out how the changes will affect you.
Hello, Cónal Thomas here taking you through this afternoon’s announcement of Budget 2020.
So, how’s it all going to happen?
First, we’ll have Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe taking the floor in the Dáil at 1pm.
The Budget speech usually takes about an hour, and then we’ll hear from opposition parties who will all take the opportunity to point how they’d do it differently.
And then there’s a series of press conferences from the ministers of seven different departments.
COMMENTS (10)