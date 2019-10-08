700 new guards to be recruited with increased garda budget

THE GARDA BUDGET will be increased by €81 million to add 700 new recruits to the force, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe announced in today’s Budget.

Total investment in justice and policing will see an increase of €120 million next year, a 4.7% increase on last year’s Budget.

Extra civilian staff will also allow more gardaí to return to frontline policing, the minister said. The garda budget for 2019 was €1.76 billion.

An extra €39 million will be allocated to the justice sector to fund direct provision costs and “greater levels of activity” in the courts and prisons.

New garda offices will be built in Dublin to replace the Dublin Metropolitan Region headquarters at Harcourt Square. There will also be further investment put into garda IT to advance their “digital strategy”, the minister said.

Fianna Fáil spokesperson on public expenditure and reform Barry Cowen said it is crucial to ensure there are enough resources to keep gardaí “on the beat”.

“Brexit will present a new, distinct security challenge that An Garda Siochána must be prepared and equipped for. We must ensure today’s budget helps get more gardaí on the beat to keep our streets and communities safe,” Cowen said today in a statement.