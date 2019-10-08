Poll: Do you welcome an increase in the carbon tax?

A CARBON TAX increase is widely expected to be announced when Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe reveals Budget 2020 in the Dáil this afternoon.

Discussions around the carbon tax have been ramped up in recent weeks, as groups like Extinction Rebellion – which is engaging in a week-long protest this week – call for new measures to tackle climate change.

Carbon is currently taxed at €20 per tonne of CO2 emissions and the tax looks likely to be increased by €5-€7 per tonne today. It has been flagged that this could result in prices at the petrol pumps going up on midnight this evening, though the minister does also have the option to defer it until January.

The government will likely outline today that the tax revenue raised from the new carbon levy will be ring-fenced for climate action policies. There will also be some measures included to ensure that those in fuel poverty are not impacted, but whether they will be deemed acceptable by those opposed to the charge will be another thing.

So, today we want to know: Do you welcome an increase in the carbon tax?

