Green Party sanctions TD Neasa Hourigan and Junior Minister Joe O'Brien for voting against Government

It follows a vote from the parliamentary party overnight.

By Conor McCrave Friday 31 Jul 2020, 8:04 AM
29 minutes ago 5,340 Views 17 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5164544
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

THE GREEN PARTY has moved to sanction TD Neasa Hourigan after she voted against the Government’s Residential Tenancies and Valuation Bill. 

The party will also sanction TD and Minister of State Joe O’Brien who abstained during the vote. 

In a statement this morning, a Green Party spokesperson said: “The Parliamentary Party of the Green Party met following the final vote last night. The group decided to sanction Deputy Neasa Hourigan and Minister of State Joe O’Brien for voting against the Government and abstaining. 

“Both have had their speaking rights removed for two months.”

The Residential Tenancies and Valuation Bill is set to replace emergency pandemic protections for renters from 1 August but has been widely criticised by opposition parties. 

Hourigan voted against a number of amendments to that bill before eventually voting against the Bill outright. 

The Dublin TD then resigned as party whip – a role which at its core involves ensuring all TDs vote in line with their party’s position – and said the legislation does not “sufficiently recognise the risks” for renters associated with the pandemic. 

In a statement she said: “I hold significant concerns as to the impact of the government legislation on people living in precarious tenancies”.

“The government’s legislation does not offer enough protection for renters on eviction due to sale, recognised as a driver of homelessness, nor does it sufficiently recognise the risks posed by the rent arrears accrued during the pandemic,” she said.

“I had made my concerns known to my colleagues at the beginning of the week.”

Although Hourigan voted against the party line on this occasion, she has insisted she will remain a member of the Green Party. 

It marks the end of a troubled start for the new Government with the Dáil now going into recess for six weeks and not returning until mid-September. 

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

