Dublin: 19 °C Thursday 30 July, 2020
Green Party TD Neasa Hourigan resigns as party whip after voting against government rental Bill

It is not yet clear if Hourigan will vote against the government on other amendments to the Bill.

By Christina Finn Thursday 30 Jul 2020, 4:38 PM
41 minutes ago 7,571 Views 15 Comments
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

GREEN PARTY TD Neasa Hourigan has resigned as the party whip after voting against the government on two amendment votes to the Residential Tenancies and Valuation Bill. 

While she has resigned as the whip, Houigan plans to remain in the party, though this will now be a matter for the parliamentary party to consider.

The bill, known as The Residential Tenancies and Valuation Bill 2020, is set to replace the emergency measures that were recently extended until 1 August.

The measures proposed by the bill include protections to renters who have fallen into rent arrears, giving them 28 days to pay owed rent before they can be evicted.

Rent increases for workers who are on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment or Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme will be banned. 

Both of these measures will last until January 2021. 

The Labour Party amendment, which Hourigan supported, aimed to give the minister powers to extend the emergency period “having regard to the threat to public health presented by Covid-19″. 

The second amendment she supported was a cross-party amendment which sought to remove any criminal sanction for those who fraudulently self-certify as experiencing financial distress.

There was criticism this week that the Bill was not discussed at the Cabinet sub-committee on housing, which only met today for the first time. 

It is not yet clear if Hourigan will vote against the government on other amendments to the Bill today. Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien told the Dáil today that he will not be accepting any amendments to the Bill put down by the Opposition. 

Hourigan is the Green Party’s Dáil whip, so the any disciplinary process she might face for voting against the government is unclear.

Tweet by @Lorna Bogue Source: Lorna Bogue/Twitter

The bill is not contained in the programme for government. 

Sinn Fein has also put down an amendment that would ensure that no notice to quit can be placed on grounds of a landlord seeking vacant possession to sell a property during the emergency period.

The Green Party manifesto committed to a ban on evictions due to sale. 

Legal advice received by the Simon Communities states the original ban was brought in as a response to a public health crisis, which is not yet over.

The dissent in government ranks will raise alarm bells for Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael. 

The debate on the Bill is currently ongoing in the Dail.

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

