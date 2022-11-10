Greyhound Racing Ireland operates within budget 'with aid of Covid supports and careful management'

GREYHOUND RACING IRELAND said “operated prudently” last year and within budget “with the aid of Government Covid-19 supports and careful cost management.”

The organisation was before the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee this morning to examine its financial statements.

In its opening remarks, Interim CEO of Greyhound Racing Ireland John Tuohey set out the financial statements for the year that ended on 31 December, 2021.

He described 2021 as a “positive year from the greyhound racing perspective as a full racing calendar was completed”.

This consisted of 1,384 race meetings, compared with 1,085 in 2020.

The meetings comprised of 15,533 individual races last year, in comparison with 11,651 in 2020.

91,778 greyhounds were entered into these races and more than 158,000 people attended the races.

Advertisement

However, Greyhound Racing Ireland says Covid restrictions curtailed attendances.

The organisation reported an operating surplus before interest, depreciation and taxation of €3.8 million, an increase on the €2.2 million surplus in 202.

Tote turnover for the year was €7 million, with €1.7 million being received in international co-mingling income.

Meanwhile, the sale of media rights from race meetings generated €1.9 million last year.

Total prize money paid also increased to €8.1 million last year, up from €6 million in 2020.

Tuohey also described the care and welfare of greyhounds at “the main priority of the Board” and expenditure in 2021 totalled €3.3m, up from €3m in 2020.

Tuohey added that “significant improvement has been achieved in addressing the working capital deficit”.

Greyhound Racing Ireland moved from having a negative €1.4m at the end of 2020, to a positive €1.4m at the end of last year.