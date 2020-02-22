Female joggers held at knifepoint during aggravated robbery in Greystones

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED TWO teenage boys after a group of female joggers were held up at knifepoint in Greystones, Wicklow.

The incident happened in the Charlesland Green area at around 8pm on Thursday evening.

The two teens approached the women and demanded they hand over their phones and any other items they had in their possession.

At one point, one of the women handed over her jacket. Gardaí were called and an investigation was launched.

A short time later, gardaí who were patrolling the area at the time spotted two boys who matched the perpetrators’ description.

The boys were arrested and then brought to Bray Garda Station. They were released soon after and a referral was made to the juvenile diversion programme.

A garda spokeswoman confirmed that two boys had been arrested.

She said: “Gardaí arrested two teenage males in relation to an aggravated robbery which occurred in the Greystones area, Wicklow on 20th February 2020 at approximately 8pm.

“Two males, aged in their teens, armed with a knife approached a group of three females. A jacket was handed over during the incident and the teens subsequently fled the scene on foot.

“Gardaí on patrol in the area apprehended the males and arrested them a short time later. They were taken to Bray Garda Station for questioning. They were later released pending a youth referral.”

Greystones and its surrounding areas has seen an increase in the number of reported crimes in recent weeks.

A group of three men are being sought by gardaí in the Greystones, Delgany and Kilcoole areas of the county in relation to attempted burglaries.

The men, who have been armed with hammers and steel bars in the last three incidents, are believed to be responsible for most of the burglaries in the area in recent months.

The incidents are becoming so common that many people in the affected estates have set up neigbourhood watch groups, seeking to find the culprits either after a burglary has occurred or was interrupted.