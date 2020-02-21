Gardaí investigating Wicklow burglary gang who wait for people to return home from work before striking

A BURGLARY GANG targeting people who have just arrived home from work is being investigated in north Wicklow following a large number of break-in attempts in recent weeks.

A group of three men are being sought by gardaí in the Greystones, Delgany and Kilcoole areas of the county.

The men, who have been armed with hammers and steel bars in the last three incidents, are believed to be responsible for most of the burglaries in the area in recent months.

The incidents are becoming so common that many people in the affected estates have set up neigbourhood watch groups, seeking to find the culprits either after a burglary has occurred or was interrupted.

Garda cover has been sparse, according to residents in one of the estates who say that no cars have showed up on previous occasions after 999 was called. However, since the last attempt on homes in the area on Tuesday, gardaí have sent patrol cars to monitor areas which have been at risk.

Two thefts and one other burglary was reported to gardaí in the last week who are now probing if they are linked.

Officers in the Wicklow region are concerned about the new tactic being used to gain entry to homes as it significantly increases the chances of violent incidents.

The young men, who gardáí believe are aged between 16 and 19 are waiting for people to return home from work before making their move.

Officers believe the young men are waiting for the homes to be unlocked and then they enter them and take what is at hand. So far, cash and jewellery has been targeted.

Gardaí believe that these men are not targeting cars. However, the area has long been targeted by burglary gangs, who have previously targeted vehicles.

Gardaí have urged anyone with any information to contact them.