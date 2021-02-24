Group fined after travelling 100km to Co Laois beauty spot

A GROUP OF people have been fined after travelling around 100km to go to a beauty spot in Co Laois.

Gardaí on patrol in Portlaoise found a group that had travelled to the Rock of Dunamaise, the ruins of a defensive stronghold dating from the early Hiberno-Norman period.

Gardaí said they lived approximately 100km away, and had travelled to visit shops and sites. Current Covid-19 restrictions limit people to within their 5km unless travelling for essential reasons. Fixed charge penalty notices were issued to the group.

“We love tourists but not at the current time,” Gardaí said in a Facebook post.

A Policing Authority report published this week found that of all 5,784 fines issued over breaches to the Covid-19 restrictions, around 85% (4,911) were in relation to people leaving their homes without ‘a reasonable excuse’.

This warrants a fine of €100.

Approximately 2% (116) of fines, worth €500, were issued to organisers of events; while a further 8.6% (498) were fined €150 for attending events. Non-wearing of face coverings accounted for just 2.2% (127) of fines, worth €80, and included 16 fines from December.

International travel accounts for the remaining 2.3% (132) of fines, worth €500.