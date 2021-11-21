#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 21 November 2021
Four arrested after discovery of cannabis growhouse in Sligo

Cannabis plants and a quantity of cannabis herb were seized.

By Michelle Hennessy Sunday 21 Nov 2021, 12:23 PM
46 minutes ago 3,318 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5607769
Image: An Garda Síochána
Image: An Garda Síochána

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED four men and seized €208,000 worth of suspected cannabis following a search in Sligo today.

During the search in the Ballymote area of Sligo this afternoon gardaí discovered a growhouse constructed within the building which contained 85 cannabis plants at various stages of growth. Gardaí said the plants have an estimated value of approximately €68,000.

Suspected cannabis herb with an estimated value of €140,000 was also discovered by gardaí and seized. All of the drugs seized have a total estimated value of €208,000 and will now be sent for analysis.

Four men have been arrested in connection with this seizure. Two men, both in their 40s, are currently being detained at Ballymote garda station while the other two men, both in their 30s, are being detained at Sligo Garda Station.

