This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 13 °C Tuesday 9 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gsoc has received 169 complaints from the public over Covid policing measures

Gardaí have used the new Covid powers nearly 300 times since March.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 9 Jun 2020, 3:09 PM
1 hour ago 5,213 Views 18 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5118358
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

GARDA OMBUDSMAN GSOC has said it has received 169 complaints from members of the public where an aspect of garda enforcement of Covid-19 restrictions is mentioned as a factor.

The identities of those making the complaints as well as the gardaí who have been complained about have not been disclosed to garda management. 

However, details of the complaints are sent to management to highlight any reoccurring issues that members of the public have had with officers. 

A statement from Gsoc reads: “This information is shared to alert Garda management to concerns among the public in relation to the enforcement of restrictions and enables garda management to address any issues in that area.

“GSOC continues to deal with these complaints, assessing them to determine which can be admitted for investigation, in accordance with the Garda Síochána Act, 2005.”

The information relating to Covid-related complaints has been sent by Gsoc to gardaí on a regular basis since the Government announced restrictions limiting movement of people on 27 March 2020.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

At the start of this month, it emerged that gardaí used powers under the Covid-19 Public Health regulations 289 times.

These include both arrests and incidents without arrest where details like names and addresses were taken for consultation with the Director of Public Prosecution on the decision to issue charges. Arrest remains a last resort, gardaí emphasised.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie