Gsoc has received 169 complaints from the public over Covid policing measures

GARDA OMBUDSMAN GSOC has said it has received 169 complaints from members of the public where an aspect of garda enforcement of Covid-19 restrictions is mentioned as a factor.

The identities of those making the complaints as well as the gardaí who have been complained about have not been disclosed to garda management.

However, details of the complaints are sent to management to highlight any reoccurring issues that members of the public have had with officers.

A statement from Gsoc reads: “This information is shared to alert Garda management to concerns among the public in relation to the enforcement of restrictions and enables garda management to address any issues in that area.

“GSOC continues to deal with these complaints, assessing them to determine which can be admitted for investigation, in accordance with the Garda Síochána Act, 2005.”

The information relating to Covid-related complaints has been sent by Gsoc to gardaí on a regular basis since the Government announced restrictions limiting movement of people on 27 March 2020.

At the start of this month, it emerged that gardaí used powers under the Covid-19 Public Health regulations 289 times.

These include both arrests and incidents without arrest where details like names and addresses were taken for consultation with the Director of Public Prosecution on the decision to issue charges. Arrest remains a last resort, gardaí emphasised.