GSOC completes investigation into financial irregularities of funds in Garda College

THE GARDA SÍOCHÁNA Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) has completed a criminal investigation into financial irregularities at the Garda College in Templemore.

The independent investigation related to the handling of EU funds in the Garda College.

The issue was referred to GSOC by then Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan in June 2017 after financial irregularities were identified during an internal Garda Audit.

O’Sullivan retired three months later, citing an “unending cycle of requests, questions, instructions and public hearings”.

This internal audit said that it could offer “no assurance that the internal management and control systems in place to manage the finances at the Garda College are adequate”.

The irregularities were then discussed during hearings of the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee.

The financial irregularities included a fund that was used for gifts and entertainment, rent collected for a site that should have been paid to the Office of Public Works and the transfer of money to the Garda Boat Club.

Following this, GSOC opened a criminal investigation into the matter in order to “commence investigations in the public interest”.

In a statement issued today, GSOC noted that the “specialist nature of the matter”, as well the handling of EU funds, resulted in GSOC convening a multi-disciplinary, multi-agency team to conduct the investigation.

Over the course of the investigation, this included five garda officers, including those with experience with the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the National Economic Crime Bureau.

These officers were removed from the direction and control of Garda leadership, seconded to GSOC, and placed under the direct authority of GSOC’s Senior Investigator on this case.

Two accountants with specialisms in fraud investigation were also seconded from the Revenue Commissioners, and specialist legal experts were also enlisted.

A spokesperson added: “The GSOC investigation was further required to have regard to, and await the completion of, the separate investigation into the matter by the European Union Anti-Fraud Office, known as OLAF.

“Cross-jurisdictional engagement with OLAF, and with EU and Belgian authorities, was therefore a significant element in the conduct of this investigation.”

The investigation has now concluded and GSOC said a file has been forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, and a direction from that office is awaited.