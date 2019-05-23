Gsoc launches public interest probe into voter registration irregularities in Kerry

THE GARDA OMBUDSMAN has launched an investigation into reported irregularities of voter registration in Kerry.

The probe relates to potentially hundreds of registration forms that were allegedly pre-stamped without the presence of voters. Gardaí in Killarney were made aware of the allegation and launched an investigation.

The matter was also raised at Kerry County Council’s meeting earlier in the week.

Now the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) is also involved. A spokesperson confirmed they have launched “a public interest investigation in relation to the reported voter registration irregularities in Kerry”.

The ombudsman’s office may investigate matters in relation to the conduct of gardaí when it is in the public interest, even if a complaint has not been received. There were 17 of these public interest investigations opened by Gsoc last year and 14 of those were closed.