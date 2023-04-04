Middle ranked gardaí vote to 'withdraw their labour' if no resolution to roster dispute

MIDDLE RANKING GARDAÍ have voted in favour of strike action but only if there is no resolution and a further escalation in their roster dispute.

Delegates at the annual conference of the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) held a closed door session this morning to discuss the next phase in their dispute with garda headquarters.

The 150 gardaí voted to co-0perate, under protest, with the visit of US President Joe Biden, four protest days, once a month from next month.

Critically the association also stated that the third measure is: “A mandate that individual members have indicated their withdrawal of labour on a particular day if a resolution is not found and the dispute continues to escalate.”

It is not certain that they will strike but gardaí are not permitted to organise strike action by law.

Speaking to reporters this lunchtime Cunningham said that the AGSI would make preparations for the Both garda representative groups, AGSI as well as the Garda Representative Association (GRA), had voted against accepting new working time arrangements for gardaí.

AGSI had voted earlier this week to carry out protests in a clear escalation in its disagreement with Garda Headquarters. Harris has referred the issue to the Workplace Relations Commission.

Niall O'Connor / The Journal AGSI General Secretary Antoinette Cunningham, with AGSI President Paul Curran and Deputy General Secretary Ronan Clougher. Niall O'Connor / The Journal / The Journal

Cunningham appealed to the Garda Commissioner Drew Harris to engage with the representative bodies.

“All this Association wants to do is to find a resolution to that, so much so that we made three suggestions to the Garda Commissioner last week on rostering and how this impasse could be broken and he rejected all three.

“The Commissioner himself is the one with the fixed position saying its the WRC or nothing.

“The Commissioner, we would urge him when he comes here today to try and find a forum where we can all get into dialogue.

“It’s the only way this dispute is going to be resolved, is through dialogue,” he said.

Cunningham denied that the AGSI were militant but said that the members felt that the current proposed roster it was “unfair”.

At present gardaí are working a four day on four day off Covid-19 emergency roster.

“What I would say to the public first of all is if the Commissioner gives us an internal meaningful negotiating forum we will set aside all of these days of action.

“And that’s the first thing. So very firmly I’d like to reassure the public that for the first one the visit next week there is no disruption to any public service.

“The days of action will be done by way of members on annual leave. There will be no disruption,” Cunningham added.

The Garda Commissioner will address delegates later today.