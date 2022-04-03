Man arrested and gun seized by gardaí in County Kildare

A MAN HAS been arrested and charged as gardaí found a sawn-off shotgun during an operation in Kildare.

A spokesperson said gardaí were on an investigation into organised crime activity near Kilcock when they made the arrest.

“As part of ongoing investigations into organised criminal activity in the north Kildare and Dublin area, an intelligence led operation was conducted by Eastern Regional Garda Units, Dublin Regional Garda Units and the Leixlip Detective Unit on Saturday.

“In the course of the operation a car was stopped and searched in the Kilcock area. A double barrel sawn off shotgun was recovered from the car.

“The sole occupant of the car, a man in his 20s, was arrested and detained at Leixlip Garda Station under section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939, for questioning,” the spokesperson said.

The arrested man has since been charged and is expected to appear before a sitting of Naas District Court on Mondayin connection with this investigation.

The firearm has been sent for ballistic and forensic examination and investigations are ongoing.