Gardaí seize guns and ammunition in targeted gangland search in north Dublin

An image of the weaponary seized by gardaí.

An image of the weaponary seized by gardaí.

GARDAÍ HAVE RECOVERED a significant quantity of guns and ammunition following a search in north Dublin targeting gangland criminals.

Gardaí say that a total of 10 firearms and a quantity of ammunition were seized and the items are now the subject of a technical examination.

The seizure came as a result of a search in a rural area of north County Dublin last night by gardaí from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.

Gardaí say the search came about as a result of investigations targeting persons involved in serious organised criminal activity.

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll of An Garda Síochána’s Special Crime Operations unit said this afternoon that the seizure is part of the force’s ongoing commitment to tackling organised crime.

“The undertaking of the operation leading to the discovery of a significant quantity of firearms and ammunition, yesterday, reflects the fact that An Garda Síochána’s unrelenting efforts in tackling serious and organised crime will continue unabated into 2020,” he said.