This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 4 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gardaí seize guns and ammunition in targeted gangland search in north Dublin

Gardaí say the seizure was made in a rural area of north County Dublin last night.

By Rónán Duffy Saturday 4 Jan 2020, 4:01 PM
30 minutes ago 3,868 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4953714
An image of the weaponary seized by gardaí.
Image: Garda Press Office
An image of the weaponary seized by gardaí.
An image of the weaponary seized by gardaí.
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ HAVE RECOVERED a significant quantity of guns and ammunition following a search in north Dublin targeting gangland criminals.

Gardaí say that a total of 10 firearms and a quantity of ammunition were seized and the items are now the subject of a technical examination.

The seizure came as a result of a search in a rural area of north County Dublin last night by gardaí from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.

Gardaí say the search came about as a result of investigations targeting persons involved in serious organised criminal activity.

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll of An Garda Síochána’s Special Crime Operations unit said this afternoon that the seizure is part of the force’s ongoing commitment to tackling organised crime.  

“The undertaking of the operation leading to the discovery of a significant quantity of firearms and ammunition, yesterday, reflects the fact that An Garda Síochána’s unrelenting efforts in tackling serious and organised crime will continue unabated into 2020,” he said. 

Related Read

03.12.19 Murder, drugs crimes, and other offences on the rise in Dublin region in the last 12 months

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie