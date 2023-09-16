M16 rifle and ammunition seized in Garda search operation in Shannon, Co Clare

GARDAÍ IN ENNIS seized a firearm and ammunition and arrested one man following a search operation in Shannon, County Clare yesterday.

“Gardaí attached to the Clare Divisional Drugs Unit, with assistance from the Emergency Response Unit and Southern Region Dog Unit, conducted a search of a wooded area in Shannon, Co. Clare yesterday afternoon,” a Garda spokesperson said.

A Colt M16 rifle, magazine and over 170 rounds of ammunition were seized by investigating Gardaí.

“A male (aged in his 30s) was arrested and is currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939, at a Garda station in County Clare,” a statement read.

The firearm and ammunition are being analysed by the Ballistics Section of the Garda National Technical Bureau.

Investigations are ongoing, Gardaí said.