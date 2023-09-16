Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Saturday 16 September 2023 Dublin: 13°C
Alamy Stock Photo
# Drugs Unit
M16 rifle and ammunition seized in Garda search operation in Shannon, Co Clare
A man in his 30s was arrested.
1.4k
0
19 minutes ago

GARDAÍ IN ENNIS seized a firearm and ammunition and arrested one man following a search operation in Shannon, County Clare yesterday.

“Gardaí attached to the Clare Divisional Drugs Unit, with assistance from the Emergency Response Unit and Southern Region Dog Unit, conducted a search of a wooded area in Shannon, Co. Clare yesterday afternoon,” a Garda spokesperson said. 

A Colt M16 rifle, magazine and over 170 rounds of ammunition were seized by investigating Gardaí.

“A male (aged in his 30s) was arrested and is currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939, at a Garda station in County Clare,”  a statement read. 

The firearm and ammunition are being analysed by the Ballistics Section of the Garda National Technical Bureau.

Investigations are ongoing, Gardaí said. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
David MacRedmond
davidmacredmond@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags