The seized firearms and ammunition.
Gardaí

Rifle, handgun and rounds of ammunition seized after gardaí stop car in Kildare

Three men were arrested following the search.
1 hour ago

THREE MEN HAVE been arrested after a handgun, rifle, and ammunition were seized in Kildare.

Gardaí from the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau targetting firearm trafficking stopped vehicle in the Kildare area this morning at about 10am.

They were assisted by the Emergency Response Unit.

During the course of the search, officers recovered one M1911 handgun, one G3 rifle and 40 rounds of ammunition.

Three men – aged 19, 20, 21 – were arrested in relation to possession of firearms and are currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939/98, at Garda Stations in Co Kildare.

Investigations are ongoing.

Author
Cormac Fitzgerald
cormacfitzgerald@thejournal.ie
