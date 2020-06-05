This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'High-risk engagement': Hairdressers to remain shut until 20 July

You’ll have to wait a bit longer.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 5 Jun 2020, 3:29 PM
1 hour ago 15,156 Views 25 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/beton studio
Image: Shutterstock/beton studio

HAIRDRESSERS AND BARBERS will remain shut until 20 July, it emerged this afternoon. 

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that the Government was introducing an “accelerated” road map for reopening the country.

All internal travel restrictions will be lifted by 29 June while all retail outlets have been given the green light to reopen. 

However, Varadkar said hairdressers and barbers will have to remain shut as their work involves “almost face-to face contact” which makes it a “high-risk engagement”.

The Irish Hairdressers Federation (IHF) last month presented a number of plans to Government in a bid to get reopened sooner. 

Hairdressers wanted to introduce regular temperature checks, log customers’ names and phone numbers to help with contact tracing, as well as regular hand washing and social distancing measures.

The proposals were rejected. 

A host of other restrictions are to be eased in the coming days. 

From Monday, all retail outlets will be allowed to open their doors. Shopping centres will also be able to open from 15 June.

Shops will also provide dedicated hours for those who are over 70 or in an at-risk group. 

The government is encouraging people to shop locally, shop safely and support businesses in their community.

You can read a detailed breakdown of the accelerated roadmap here

Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

