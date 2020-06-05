This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 5 June, 2020
Taoiseach announces 'accelerated' roadmap: Here's how Ireland now plans to reopen by 20 July

There will be four phases of easing restrictions, rather than five.

By Daragh Brophy Friday 5 Jun 2020, 2:39 PM
18 minutes ago 38,472 Views 32 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5114666
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (file photo).
Image: RollingNews.ie
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (file photo).
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (file photo).
Image: RollingNews.ie

THE TAOISEACH HAS confirmed the next phase of the lifting of coronavirus restrictions – Phase Two – can go ahead as planned from Monday.

The easing of restrictions will accelerate from the previous roadmap, with Leo Varadkar calling next week’s stage “Phase Two Plus”.

All retail shops can reopen from Monday, once safety measures are in place, and groups of up to 15 people can meet for “sporting, cultural or social activities”.

Up to 25 immediate family and close friends may attend funeral services from next week.

Varadkar also confirmed that there will now be four phases of easing restrictions, rather than five.

Phrase Three will begin on 29 June and Phase Four will start on 20 July.

Speaking at Government Buildings today, Varadkar said: “This has been made possible because of the sacrifices that you have made to restrict the spread of the virus and protect others.

“Over the last few months, fear has exerted a kind of gravity pulling us down, but now we feel hope is pulling us up again. We are making progress, we are going in the right direction.”

What you need to know about Phase Two:

  • You may travel within your own county, and up to 20km from your home if crossing county boundaries.
  • You may meet up to six people from outside your household both indoors and outdoors for social gatherings. Organised outdoor exercise, sporting, cultural or social activities of up to 15 people may take place.
  • All retail stores can reopen.
  • People should continue to work from home if possible. 
  • Walk or cycle if you can. Only use public transport if you absolutely need to. Public transport capacity is limited because of social distancing requirements.
  • Outdoor summer camps may operate for post-primary children.
  • Playgrounds and commercially-serviced outdoor amenities may reopen.

If you are over 70 or medically vulnerable, the advice is to:

  • stay home as much as possible
  • you may welcome small numbers of people to your home, but maintain social distancing
  • for shopping, please use the times specially allotted by retailers
  • if you are visiting someone who is over 70 or medically vulnerable, please be extra-vigilant

Earlier it was flagged that people would be allowed travel anywhere within their own county from Monday.

It is still recommenced that face coverings be worn in public places, such as shops, and on public transport.

Phase One of the reopening plan – which saw the return of construction workers, and large-scale hardware retailers opening their doors once again – began on 18 May. 

The five-stage roadmap plan outlining how restrictions would be unwound was announced at the start of last month.

COMMENTS (32)

