Sunday 30 May 2021
Half of all adults in Ireland have now received at least one dose of a Covid vaccine

Ireland’s vaccine rollout continues to build momentum.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 30 May 2021, 3:29 PM
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

HALF OF ALL adults in Ireland have now received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The HSE confirmed today that 50% of the adult population have now got their first dose.

While 20% of these people are fully vaccinated – no exact figures have been made available.

Paul Reid, CEO of the HSE, confirmed the details via his Twitter account today.

“The vaccination programme is now making great headway. Over one million done in May, 2.7 million in total.

“50% of adult population had a dose one and close to 20% dose two. Reduced illness, sickness, mortality and a massive take up,” he said. 

Ireland’s vaccine rollout continues to build momentum. The government’s target of administering at least one dose to 80% of the eligible population by 30 June is now within sight.

A recent analysis of the data by The Journal suggests that this milestone is more likely to fall in the first or second week of July.

On Friday the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has recommended the use of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine be expanded to children aged 12 to 15.

Marco Cavaleri, who heads the EMA, said the European Union regulator had received the necessary data to authorise the vaccine for younger teenagers and found it to be highly effective against Covid-19.

The decision needs to be rubber-stamped by the European Commission and individual national regulators, he said.

The recommendation follows similar decisions by regulators in Canada and the US last month, as rich countries slowly approach their vaccination targets for adults.

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine was the first one granted authorisation across the EU when it was licensed for use in anyone 16 and over in December.

A 79-year-old Dublin woman became the first to receive a Covid-19 vaccine in the Republic of Ireland on 29 December last year.

Additional reporting by Niall O’Connor.

