Dublin: 7°C Friday 30 October 2020
Quiz: How well do you know these ghosts?

Do you know your Stinky from your Stretch?

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 30 Oct 2020, 9:30 PM
19 minutes ago 3,629 Views 6 Comments
AH, YES. IT’S Halloween but now with added lockdown. The absolute joys. 

We might have had plans to attend parties or dress up and head out but that’s gone the way of the dodo this year. 

At least we have more time to sit down and watch some scary films which brings us nicely to this quiz. 

How well do you know these ghosts? 

We're starting off with a tough one - no messin' here. How did Casper (the friendly ghost) die?
Universal Pictures
Hit by a train
Flu

Hit by car while sledding
Pneumonia
Moaning Myrtle is a character in the Harry Potter series - where exactly is she spending eternity?
Universal
The downstairs girls loo in Hogwarts
The Slytherin common room

The Forbidden Forest
Hagrid's back garden
In the movie 'Ghost' - What word does Whoopi Goldberg say to Demi Moore to convince her she's actually conversing with Patrick Swayze's ghost?
Paramount Pictures
Yahtzee!
Ditto

Monster Munch
Toast
In Ghostbusters, what was this adorable scamp called?
Columbia Pictures
Stinky
Slimer

Gunger
Hank
Who comes to haunt Macbeth during a banquet?
British Library
Banquo
Macduff

Malcolm
Lady Macbeth
There's Beetlejuice there - but who played him in the film?
Warner Bros
Harvey Keitel
Jeff Daniels

Lester Green
Michael Keaton
In A Christmas Carol, how many ghosts is Scrooge visited by?
Universal
Two
Three

Four
Five
Who plays the little boy who sees "dead people" in The Sixth Sense?
Spyglass Entertainment
Thomas Brodie-Sangster
Macauley Culkin

Haley Joel Osment
Tyrone Mings
The hotel in The Shining is full of ghosts but what is it called?
Warner Bros
The Underpass
The Overlook

The Moores
The Shining
We started with Casper so we'll finish with Casper - In the movie starring Christina Ricci and Bill Pullman - What is the name of the mansion the family lives in?
Universal
Whitechurch
Crittenden

Casper
Whipstaff
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You win Halloween!
Can't say more - you've only gone and done it.
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Middlin'
Not scary - a bit spooky. Daycent.
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Terrifying
Check under your bed tonight - Dracula wants a word.
Share your result:

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

