AH, YES. IT’S Halloween but now with added lockdown. The absolute joys.

We might have had plans to attend parties or dress up and head out but that’s gone the way of the dodo this year.

At least we have more time to sit down and watch some scary films which brings us nicely to this quiz.

How well do you know these ghosts?

We're starting off with a tough one - no messin' here. How did Casper (the friendly ghost) die? Universal Pictures Hit by a train Flu

Hit by car while sledding Pneumonia Moaning Myrtle is a character in the Harry Potter series - where exactly is she spending eternity? Universal The downstairs girls loo in Hogwarts The Slytherin common room

The Forbidden Forest Hagrid's back garden In the movie 'Ghost' - What word does Whoopi Goldberg say to Demi Moore to convince her she's actually conversing with Patrick Swayze's ghost? Paramount Pictures Yahtzee! Ditto

Monster Munch Toast In Ghostbusters, what was this adorable scamp called? Columbia Pictures Stinky Slimer

Gunger Hank Who comes to haunt Macbeth during a banquet? British Library Banquo Macduff

Malcolm Lady Macbeth There's Beetlejuice there - but who played him in the film? Warner Bros Harvey Keitel Jeff Daniels

Lester Green Michael Keaton In A Christmas Carol, how many ghosts is Scrooge visited by? Universal Two Three

Four Five Who plays the little boy who sees "dead people" in The Sixth Sense? Spyglass Entertainment Thomas Brodie-Sangster Macauley Culkin

Haley Joel Osment Tyrone Mings The hotel in The Shining is full of ghosts but what is it called? Warner Bros The Underpass The Overlook

The Moores The Shining We started with Casper so we'll finish with Casper - In the movie starring Christina Ricci and Bill Pullman - What is the name of the mansion the family lives in? Universal Whitechurch Crittenden

