Cork community group traced stolen hanging baskets using tracking device, court told

A DATE IS to be fixed for the hearing of a case of a woman who was charged with being in possession of stolen hanging flower baskets after a community group allegedly traced them back to her home via a tracking device.

Cork District Court previously heard an outline of evidence in the case facing Mary O’Driscoll from Sgt Pat Lyons.

The accused is pleading not guilty.

In January of this year Sgt Pat Lyons told Judge Mary Dorgan that between 29 May and 31 May, 2023, six hanging baskets and flowers, with a value of €180, were stolen from Inch, Killeagh, Co Cork.

“Because something similar happened the year before, members of the local community who put up the baskets put an Apple tracker into one of the baskets. The tracker gave its location as O’Driscoll’s address.”

Sgt Lyons said that gardaí obtained a warrant to search the home of O’Driscoll and found the baskets and the tracking device onsite.

The 45-year-old of Brookhill, Ballea Road, Carrigaline in Co Cork is being prosecuted for being in possession of the baskets, knowing or being reckless as to whether they were stolen.

Judge Dorgan previously accepted jurisdiction to deal with the matter at district court level.

Today at Cork District Court the case was put back until 21 May next. A date for trial will be set on that occasion.

O’Driscoll is being represented by solicitor Shane Collins Daly who previously applied for a copy of the prosecution statements to be sent to the defence.