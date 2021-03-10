Have you seen Hannah? Appeal for information on 13-year-old girl missing since Saturday

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 13-year-old girl missing from Co Westmeath.

Hannah O’Brien was last seen in the Harbour Place area of Mullingar at approximately 5.30pm on Saturday, 6 March.

She is described as being 5’4″ in height, of slim build with long blonde hair.

It’s not known what she was wearing when last seen.

Anyone who can assist gardaí in locating Hannah is asked to contact Mullingar Garda Station on 044 938 4000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.