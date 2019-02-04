This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Harris warns there could be sanctions for individuals over National Children's Hospital costs

Minister for Finance Donohoe, told Morning Ireland that the escalating costs of the children’s hospital should have been known earlier.

By Adam Daly Monday 4 Feb 2019, 11:13 AM
42 minutes ago 2,711 Views 18 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4475563
Image: Sam Boal via rolling news
Image: Sam Boal via rolling news

HEALTH MINISTER SIMON Harris has warned that there may be sanctions for individuals involved in the escalated cost of the new National Children’s Hospital. 

Yesterday, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar confirmed that the terms of reference into the inquiry of significant cost overruns in the construction of the National Children’s Hospital will be revised to ensure individuals can be held accountable. 

Speaking on RTÉ’s This Week, Varadkar said the review by consultancy firm PwC will be able to identify people who made particular mistakes which may have led to overruns in the projected costs of the hospital. 

Harris told RTÉ’s Today with Sean O’Rourke that the Government had always intended on holding individuals accountable.

He added that while the PwC inquiry would look to reduce costs, he would not allow for the project to be stalled. 

view-from-north-east Source: NCH

‘Should have been done differently’ 

Also speaking today, Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe, told Morning Ireland that the escalating costs of the children’s hospital should have been known earlier. 

Donohoe said that the awareness of rising costs had started to build before November but that he was not made aware of it until then despite an official from his department being on the board.

“I was not informed of the development of the issue, I do have an official on the board and that official was bound by the responsibilities that he has to the board.

Yes, things should have been done differently in relation to the flow of information. But ultimately if we do not go ahead this project, even at the higher cost, we are not going to deliver a transformative project for the health of young children in our country. 

Last week the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee heard the total cost of the project is “highly unlikely” to come in under €2 billion

This was followed by the resignation of the chairperson of the board overseeing the development, Tom Costello

O’Donohoe said that confidence in the rest of the board will be determined when the government receives Pwc’s review. 

“I know all of the individuals who are on the board. I am sure they took their responsibility very seriously and I know that they would have been aware of the national importance of this project. 

O’Donohoe added that the review underway by PwC would yield learnings for them “regarding the nature of the governance we had there”.

Location, location, location

O’Donohoe then rejected a call from Fianna Fáil spokesperson on Health, Stephen Donnelly, for PwC’s review to into the escalating costs of the hospital to look at the feasibility of moving the development to another location. 

“I think it would be useful, based on the fact that a lot of parents have raised the issue and pediatric clinicians have raised the issue for PwC to include it,” Donnelly told Morning Ireland. 

If PWC were to come back and say, ‘look at this stage it wouldn’t save any money but it could add ten years’, well then clearly we shouldn’t do it.

Rejecting the calls, O’Donohoe said that because of the progress at the St James’ site, relocation is not possible.

“Otherwise, we’re facing years of delays. I believe the location is right. It was the subject of many clinical reviews,” he said. 

