The Explainer: What is going on between Harry, Meghan and the British Royal Family?

THIS MONTH IS a significant one for the British Royal Family.

In an almost unprecedented move, Prince Harry and Meghan announced on 8 January that they plan to step back as senior members of the family, removing themselves from frontline royal duties. They want to, they said, carve out a “progressive role” in the monarchy.

The rest of the family were seemingly left in the dark over the decision, but Queen Elizabeth has confirmed that they will be ‘entirely supportive’ of the pair.

But what happens now?

In this week’s episode of The Explainer, presenter Sinéad O’Carroll is joined by David McClure, royal finances expert and author of Royal Legacy, journalist and broadcaster Conor Behan and TheJournal.ie reporter Rónán Duffy to look what happened since 8 January, what the future holds for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, what money – public or otherwise – they currently receive, how they could grow Brand Harry and Meghan.

They also look at the couple’s fractious relationship with the media and how that could have played into their decision.

Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenter Sinéad O’Carroll, producer Aoife Barry, assistant producer and technical operator Nicky Ryan, and executive producer Christine Bohan. Design by Palash Somani.