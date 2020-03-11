Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault

DISGRACED FILM PRODUCER Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years following his New York rape conviction.

Last month, the disgraced Hollywood mogul was convicted of sexual assault and rape.

He was found guilty of third degree rape in the case of Jessica Mann, 34, who said Weinstein raped her in March 2013. He was found guilty of first degree sexual assault in the case of Mimi Haleyi, who alleged he forcibly performed oral sex on her in July 2006.

In a letter filed in advance of Weinstein’s sentencing today, his defence team asked Judge James Burke to give him to only five years behind bars — far from the potential 29-year maximum term.

