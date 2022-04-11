East Link bridge blocked in both directions as large-scale haulier protest begins in Dublin

THE TOM CLARKE Bridge in Dublin – still more generally known as the East Link – is blocked in both directions this morning.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the entire Dublin Port area. There are already knock-on effects across the east of the city.

Hauliers protesting against skyrocketing fuel prices are staging a major demonstration in the capital.

They have been travelling along routes into the city since early this morning and have blocked the bridge and other routes in the port area, Dublin City Council said.

Advertisement

A pedestrian march beginning at the GPO on O’Connell Street is also expected to take place later this morning.

The Department of Transport has said the potential impact on traffic and people’s ability to get to work and hospital appointments is a “cause for concern.”

Gardaí said last night they were “aware of potential protest activity, particularly in the Dublin Region”.

“This may impact early morning traffic particularly on the motorway network. Commuters should plan accordingly.”

Hauliers protest at the East Link this morning. Source: Venetia Quick

The organisers are promoting the demonstration on the same Facebook page that was previously used to organise two similar protests late last year. Those protests caused significant traffic disruption around the capital.

The group says the protest will continue until its demands are met. It has urged people who are taking part to “come prepared for at least one week, maybe even two.”

The planned move to keep the protest rolling over the course of several days would reflect prominent “trucker” demonstrations in other countries in recent months, most notably Canada.

Organisers are instructing protesters to bring heaters, marquees, tents and food.

The group’s demands include price caps on petrol, diesel and home heating fuel, the scrapping of the carbon tax and the resignation of Transport Minister Eamon Ryan.

The organisers of the demonstration claim: “Dublin will be in complete lockdown and for as long as it takes untill [sic] our demands are agreed upon by Government!”

The price caps the group are demanding are €1.10 per litre for petrol, €1.20 per litre for diesel, 65c per litre for green (agricultural) diesel and 65c per litre for home heating oil.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The most recent price survey from the AA found that the average price per litre of diesel was €1.90, while petrol was €1.82.

A quick survey by The Journal carried out last week found the price of home heating oil ranging from €1.25 to €1.65 per litre, depending on the supplier and the amount of oil ordered.

The protesters say the demonstration was planned to coincide with school holidays to minimise disruption. They are encouraging anyone with appointments in Dublin to reschedule if possible.

- With reporting by Ceimin Burke