Friday 26 November 2021
Hauliers warn of further protest in early December if fuel costs are not reduced

The Irish Truckers and Haulage Association Against Fuel Prices made the announcement on social media.

By Jane Moore Friday 26 Nov 2021, 8:31 AM
A convoy of trucks on Merrion Square South in Dublin on Wednesday.
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

THE HAULIERS WHO brought Dublin to a standstill this week in a protest over fuel prices have said that they could return to the capital to demonstrate during the first week of December. 

The Irish Truckers and Haulage Association Against Fuel Prices wrote on social media that they were considering the move and called on other sectors to join them. 

“All hauliers, truckers , buses, taxis , fisheries, professional drivers, couriers and members of the public the first week in December could be the next one if we don’t get a change so keep in mind. This will be massive,” they said. 

Independent Limerick TD Richard O’Donoghue yesterday called on the Government to hold an emergency meeting with the hauliers to prevent the second protest going ahead, saying that these costs were “interferring with every household in Ireland”.

“I’m looking for an emergency meeting so we can prevent these protests going ahead, and we can look after the people in Ireland. This is a national emergency and it needs to be dealt with like that,” he said.

On Wednesday, a convoy of hauliers caused major traffic disruption around Dublin while travelling to Kildare Street to demand that the government lowers the cost of fuel.

The convoys met at various locations off the M1, M2, M3, M4, M7 and M11, and there was significant delays on routes around the capital as the demonstration slowly travelled along the main arteries into the city.

Hauliers who attended the protest said that the cost of fuel was driving smaller hauliers out of business.

O’Donoghue, who also attended Wednesday’s protest, accused the Government of having “no concept” of what it takes to be self-employed and run a business, and that it also fails to understand issues that affect people living in rural areas.

“Is there one person on the Cabinet running this country, are they self-employed? They’re not. They’re being led by civil servants. It’s time independent people, people that are self-employed, need to be represented on Cabinet,” he said.

The cost of petrol and diesel rose under Budget 2022 alongside a planned increase in the rate of the carbon tax.

The price of a litre of petrol and diesel each rose by 2.5c and 2.1c respectively, equating to around €1.28 extra for a 60-litre tank of petrol or a €1.48 jump for diesel.

The carbon tax increased another €7.50 to €41 per tonne and is due to continue to rise each year until it reaches €100 per tonne. 

About the author:

About the author
Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

