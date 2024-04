LAST WEEK BEYONCÉ released her new album, ‘Act II: Cowboy Carter’, which unsurprisingly took on the genre of country music.

One of the tracks is a cover of Dolly Parton’s hit song Jolene, however her take on the ballad has received mixed reviews due to the rewriting of some lyrics.

Advertisement

While Dolly Parton is pleading with Jolene to not take her man, Beyoncé is warning her of what will happen if she tries: “Jolene, I know I’m a queen, Jolene I’m still a Creole banjee bitch from Louisiane (Don’t try me)”.

Dolly Parton has come out in support of the cover, posting on Instagram “Beyoncé is giving that girl some trouble and she deserves it! Love, Dolly P.”

Whether you love it or prefer the original, we want to know if you’ve given Beyoncé’s version a listen.

So today we’re asking: Have you listened to Beyonce’s cover of Jolene?