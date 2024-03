A COVER OF Dolly Parton’s country-classic Jolene is among the songs that will be included in Beyoncé’s new album, which will be released tomorrow.

Act II: Cowboy Carter is Beyoncé’s eight studio album and is influenced by country music.

In a post recently on social media, Beyoncé said the album has been five years in the making.

She also revealed that it was “born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed… and it was very clear that I wasn’t.

“My hope is that years from now, the mention of an artist’s race, as it relates to releasing genres of music, will be irrelevant,” Beyoncé added.

Following this incident, Beyoncé said she “did a deeper dive into the history of Country music and studied our rich musical archive”.

However, she added: “This ain’t a Country album. This is a ‘Beyoncé’ album.”

Beyoncé noted that the album would provide an opportunity to challenge herself and that there “a few surprises on the album”, as well as collaborations “with some brilliant artists who I deeply respect”.

One of these artists is Dolly Parton, who appears briefly on an interlude named Dolly P and has said of Beyoncé’s new album: “I’m a big fan of Beyoncé and very excited that she’s done a country album… Can’t wait to hear!”

Post Malone, Miley Cyrus, and Pharrell Williams also provide additional vocals on the album, and there is a spoken word intro by Beyoncé’s daughter, Rumi Carter.

The album contains 27 songs and interludes, and is the second part of a trilogy that Beyoncé recorded during the Covid-19 lockdown, the first being Renaissance.

In early reviews, the BBC labelled the album “an immaculate country-pop record that proves her adaptability and mastery, regardless of genre”.