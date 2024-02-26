Poll: Have you renewed your TV licence since the RTÉ scandal started?

THE RTÉ SCANDAL first began in June 2023, when it came to light that the broadcaster had under-reported how much Ryan Tubridy had been paid over the past number of years.

Since then a series of other details about the broadcaster have emerged, and more recently the Media Minister Catherine Martin has come under fire for her handling of the crisis after the chair of RTÉ, Siún Ní Raghallaigh, stepped down last week.

Advertisement

Amid all of the controversy, the government has been trying to figure out how to reform the TV licence.

TV licence revenue had been falling as many refused to renew their licence, despite the legal obligation to pay the €160 licence fee.

However, figures released last week showed that the number of TV licences being issued were on the rise again.

So today we want to know: Have you renewed your TV licence since the RTÉ scandal started?

