Labour says it won’t table no-confidence motion as Martin set to be grilled on latest controversy

THE LABOUR PARTY has said it will not table a motion of no confidence in the Media Minister amid the ongoing crisis within RTÉ.

The chair of the public broadcaster Siún Ní Raghallaigh stepped down last week, and Minister Martin is facing tough questions about her knowledge of controversial exit packages that triggered the resignation.



Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Labour media spokesperson Marie Sherlock said the party isn’t going to be “wasting any more time talking about RTÉ or creating any more drama about RTÉ”.

“We have made very clear that I don’t believe that the minister is currently up to the task of overseeing reforms that are needed in RTÉ,” she said, adding that there are “so many other important issues” that need the attention of politicians now.

On the appointment of a new chair for the broadcaster’s board, Sherlock said she needs to hear from Minister Martin about what steps have been taken to fill the position.

“The timing of this is deeply unfortunate, and ultimately we need government to ensure that there is a plan in place,” she said.

The Labour Party said last week that Martin’s position is untenable.

At the press conference outside Government Buildings on Friday Martin said she is doing her best to manage “a very difficult situation”.

Sherlock described it as “an attempt to justify” for failing to express confidence in Ní Raghallaigh on Prime Time on Thursday night, hours before the chair’s resignation.

During the interview, Martin said she was “misinformed” twice by Ní Raghallaigh about the RTÉ Board having no role in the sign-off of former chief financial officer Richard Collins’ exit package.

Ní Raghallaigh said that in meetings on Monday and Wednesday she failed to recollect this information, but that Martin’s team were informed of it in October of last year.

The RTÉ Board has said Ní Raghallaigh told the (now former) Secretary General of the Department of Media Katherine Licken in October that RTÉ’s remuneration committee had approved the exit package for Collins in a phone call on 10 October.

It has also been revealed that Ní Raghallaigh sat on the remuneration committee.

However, Martin disputes this version of events and said this evening that she was told this week by the former Secretary General that she was merely informed in the phonecall that the exit process for Collins was complete – not that the package was approved.

When asked if the Department has a record of this key phonecall, the Minister said no note on it exists.

This is because “it wasn’t of significance” at the time, the Minister said.