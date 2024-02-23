RTÉ board says Ní Raghallaigh told Department of Media about exit package approval in October

THE RTÉ BOARD has said its former chair Siún Ní Raghallaigh told the Secretary General of the Department of Media in October that it approved the exit package for former Chief Financial Officer Richard Collins.

The board this afternoon released the minutes of a meeting held by its remuneration committee to discuss Collins’ exit package on 9 October 2023.

The meeting is at the centre of a row which resulted in Ní Raghallaigh resigning as chair of the RTÉ board overnight.

Speaking on Prime Time last night Media Minister Catherine accused Ní Raghallaigh of misleading her twice in the last week by telling her the RTÉ board did not approve Collins’ exit package, when she in fact sat on a committee which did.

Ní Raghallaigh said that on Monday and Wednesday she failed to recollect this information, but that Martin’s team were informed of it in October of last year. Ní Raghallaigh was also chair of the remuneration committee.

The board has this afternoon released a new statement and the minutes of the meeting in question.

The statement notes that Ní Raghallaigh and Director General Kevin Bakhurst were both at the remuneration committee meeting on 9 October.

Collins’ exit package was approved and the board said the next day, 10 October, Ní Raghallaigh contacted the Secretary General of the Department “directly by telephone and updated her about the meeting of the Remuneration Committee, and its outcome – i.e., that it approved an agreement with Richard Collins”.

Full board approval not required

Today’s statement also notes that approval of the package by the full RTÉ board was not required, adding that the wider board was informed about the approval at its next meeting on 26 October.

The board’s statement notes that new terms of reference were introduced for the remuneration committee in September 2023.

Since then, all changes to executive pay and terms must be approved by the committee.

“This was introduced as part of a wide range of measures to strengthen controls and fully restore public trust in corporate governance at RTÉ. The Department was informed about these new terms of reference when they were introduced,” the board noted.

Aside from Ní Raghallaigh, the other members of the remuneration committee in 2023 were Anne O’Leary and Connor Murphy. Following Connor Murphy’s resignation, Aideen Howard became a member.

The minutes from 9 October state that Paula Mullooly, RTÉ Group Secretary; Eimear Cusack, Director of Human Resources; and two representatives from Arthur Cox, the firm giving legal advice to RTÉ, were also present at the meeting.