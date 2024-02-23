LIVE: Siún Ní Raghallaigh resigns, Martin thanks former chair of RTÉ board 'for her service'

THE CHAIR OF RTÉ’s Board has resigned, after Media Minister Catherine Martin failed to express confidence in her, plunging RTÉ into further chaos.

Martin last night asked to meet Siún Ní Raghallaigh early this morning to express her disappointment amid ongoing controversies within the national broadcaster, and to give the chair the chance to explain further.

The minister said she was repeatedly “misinformed” by the RTÉ chair on whether the board signed off on the exit packages for two former executives.

Shortly before 1am, Ní Raghallaigh’s resigned saying it was “abundantly clear” she no longer has the confidence of the minister.

“As such, my position is no longer tenable.”

Labour’s media spokesperson Marie Sherlock has gone a step further and said Catherine Martin’s position as Media Minister is now untenable. “From the former Chairperson’s statement last night, it appears that Minister Martin was in fact kept abreast of details of exit packages some former RTÉ executives received. “Ní Raghallaigh’s statement suggests that the Department has a written record of notification from the Board following the remuneration committee’s approval of exit packages.” Senator Sherlock called for this record to be published in full immediately. “The Media Minister is the protector of RTÉ but crucially, the Minister should be the protector of the public purse. “The Taoiseach and the Tánaiste must now reflect on the Media Minister’s handling of this whole debacle, and ask, is she the person to ensure that necessary reforms take place in RTÉ that will be crucial to its survival, and is she the person who can restore public trust in the State broadcaster?” Pressure on Catherine Martin Senator Malcolm Byrne, a member of the Oireachtas Media Committee, this morning told The Journal he is “not overly happy with the way this has been handled”. “We need to see the full accounts of engagements between Siún Ní Raghallaigh and the Minister and any Department officials. I would have preferred any decisions to have been made following discussions between the Minister and the Chair. If it does transpire that the Department was aware of the process surrounding Richard Collins’ exit package, this brings the Department into this dispute. Byrne added that Kevin Bakhurst “is doing an honest job trying to reform the organisation”. “There is an urgency now to recognise and support the importance of that work. That does not take away the need for accountability and transparency but we also need to know that we will have an RTE at the end of all this (which, frankly, I had hoped would have happened by now).” In a statement issued just before 9am, Minister Martin said: “I wish to thank Siún Ní Raghallaigh for her service as Chair of the Board of RTÉ at a time of unprecedented crisis at the national broadcaster. “Her contribution to the process of reform and transformation underway in the organisation has been hugely significant; and her hard work and commitment to public service broadcasting must be acknowledged.” “At this critical time for RTÉ, it is imperative that we continue the important process of restoring trust in the organisation. As Ms Ní Raghallaigh stated, there is an urgent need for the transformation process to continue and a sustainable funding model put in place – I am deeply committed to this.” Ní Raghallaigh said RTÉ Director General Kevin Bakhurst had brought the exit package of Coveney to her attention, while the exit package of Collins “was brought to and approved by the remuneration committee of the board of RTÉ” in October. Following Martin’s comments last night, Ní Raghallaigh said it is “abundantly clear” that she no longer has the confidence of the minister. “As such, my position is no longer tenable.” The broadcaster has come under political pressure to disclose the details of exit packages given to some executives, following the revelation that former chief financial officer Breda O’Keeffe received a voluntary redundancy package worth €450,000. Ní Raghallaigh said this morning that in recent meetings with Minister Martin she admitted she was aware of the exit packages of former director of strategy Rory Coveney and former chief financial officer Richard Collins. “I said that I was aware of them, but they had not come before the full board. “However, I neglected to recollect that Richard Collin’s exit package did go before the renumeration committee. This was not an intentional misrepresentation, and I subsequently contacted the Department to clarify the details and remind them that I had previously appraised them of the matter in October.” Martin last night said that Ní Raghallaigh assured her on Monday and Wednesday the RTÉ board had no involvement in approving exit payments made to executives, but that she was then told yesterday morning that the RTÉ board did play a role in signing off on that of former chief financial officer Richard Collins. Just before 1am, Ní Raghallaigh released a statement, announcing her resignation. Ní Raghallaigh took over as chair of the RTÉ board in November 2022. Throughout her time in the post, she has dealt with the fallout of the Ryan Tubridy payment scandal, and further controversy about exit payments in more recent weeks.

