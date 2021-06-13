A dry and sunny day ahead with temperatures to hit between 19 and 24 degrees

THE MERCURY LOOKS set to hit 24 today as the country wakes up to a warm and sunny Sunday.

It will be dry in most areas for the day with sunny spells especially in the east and south, but a bit cloudier in Atlantic coastal areas.

There will be isolated mist or fog patches also along south coasts with more persistent rain and drizzle developing along west and northwest coasts later on.

Maximum temperatures will range between 19 and 24 degrees but it will be cooler in Atlantic coastal areas with temperatures ranging between 15 and 19 degrees.

Tonight will see rain and drizzle become more widespread across Ulster, Connacht and west Munster but this will clear giving way to dry conditions.

Monday will be a bright and dry day with sunny spells and just a few isolated showers in the north and northwest, according to Met Éireann.

But changeable weather is on the way, the forecaster has said, with some rain on the horizon and a cooler week ahead from Wednesday.