Have you seen Hayden? The 16-year-old has been missing from Dublin since Thursday

Hayden Maslowski is is described as being 5’ 7” tall, with blonde hair and green eyes.

Hayden Maslowski is is described as being 5’ 7” tall, with blonde hair and green eyes.

GARDAÍ HAVE ISSUED a public appeal for help in tracing the whereabouts of a 16-year-old who is missing from the Dublin 7 area since Thursday.

Hayden Maslowski is described as being 5’ 7” tall, of medium build, with blonde hair and green eyes. He is known to frequent the Dublin 7 and Cabra areas, a Garda spokesperson said.

People who may have with information on Hayden’s whereabouts are asked to contact Bridewell Garda Station 01 666 8202 or any Garda station.

They can also phone the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Advertisement