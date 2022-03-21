Have you seen Hayden? 16-year-old missing from Dublin since last Wednesday

GARDAÍ HAVE ISSUED an appeal for information to help locate Hayden Maslowski, a 16-year-old who has been missing from Dublin since last week.

Hayden has been missing from Dublin 7 since last Wednesday, 16 March.

He is described as being 5′ 6″ in height with a slim build, blonde hair and green eyes.

When he was last seen, Hayden was wearing a black Northface jacket and black bottoms.

Anyone with information on Hayden’s whereabouts is being asked to contact Bridewell Garda Station on 01 666 8200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.