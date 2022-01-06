The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #GOLFGATE The trial of two politicians and two hoteliers has heard claims that “good people had to resign” after the public was “whipped up into hysteria” following the event.

2. #SCHOOLS There were more Covid-19 outbreaks associated with school pupils and staff in the second half of last year than any other setting, excluding private homes.

3. #COVID BRIEFING HSE Chief Executive Paul Reid has said that Irish hospitals are under “relentless pressure” as over 8,500 HSE staff are currently out sick due to the Omicron variant.

4. #WASHINGTON DC President Joe Biden has marked the anniversary of the 6 January storming of the US Capitol by Donald Trump’s supporters with a dark plea for Americans to defend democracy from a future of violence and election cheating.

5. #NO, MATE He is the tennis world number one with more than $150 million in prize money to his name — but this year Melbourne is reportedly putting Novak Djokovic up in a hotel best known for immigrant detentions and maggot-ridden food.

