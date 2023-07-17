Heather Humphreys condemns anti-LGBTQ+ activists' intimidation of library staff

MINISTER FOR RURAL and community development Heather Humphreys has condemned anti-trans activists who intimidate staff while protesting in and outside public libraries.

The practice has recently found a foothold in Ireland following its importation from far-right circles in the United States, where angry groups have confronted staff at libraries over the content of their catalogues and the hosting of children’s reading sessions by drag queens.

There have been similar incidents in the UK as well and now Irish politicians are having to deal with this particularly niche form of right-wing activism, through which those taking part aim to remove LGBTQ+ content from library shelves.

Earlier this month The Journal reported on a demonstration held by council workers who said that librarians were living in a state of “fear and dread” as a result of such incidents.

On Saturday, RTÉ reported that five such activists had stormed a library in Tralee, Co Kerry during a storytelling event, leaving the children and parents who attended it shaken and upset.

Speaking at the opening of a new library in Portlaoise today, where she also launched a new government strategy called ‘The Library is the Place’, Humphreys said:

“I want to condemn completely people who go into libraries to hurl abuse at staff. That’s absolutely wrong, it shouldn’t be happening.”

The minister was asked if the issue had been raised with the Taoiseach and minister for Justice Helen McEntee and she confirmed that it had.

She added that officials from her department were engaging with the Department of Justice and the Department of Housing and Local Government, who have responsibility for local authorities.

“Ultimately the staff in the libraries are employees of the local authority so it’s important they get all of the support.”

On the prospect of stronger legislation being put in place to prevent the intimidation of library staff, Humphreys declined to commit one way or the other and affirmed people’s right to protest.

“First of all, we have to recognise somebody’s right to protest, but to do so in a way that’s not intimidating to others, and to go into a library and abuse staff, I totally condemn it. It’s not what people should be doing and I don’t agree with it and they should cease it.”

Asked if An Garda Síochána were dealing with these incidents too leniently, Humphreys said that Gardaí “monitor these situations very closely” and once again condemned the intimidation of library staff.

‘The Library is the Place’ strategy is a five-year plan with the aim of turning public libraries into multi-purpose social and educational spaces.

“Our ambitious new strategy (is) designed to support and strengthen our public library service over the next five years. Our libraries are at the heart of our towns and villages – with over 300 facilities nationwide. They are places that provide key services and cater for all members of the community,” the minister said.