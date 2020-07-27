This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 27 July, 2020
Heather Humphreys: 'If you're permanently unemployed, then you should be looking for work'

The decision to cut welfare payments after recipients’ holidays abroad has been criticised by TDs as unfair, misguided and discriminatory.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 27 Jul 2020, 2:11 PM
34 minutes ago 6,385 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5160830
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

SOCIAL PROTECTION MINISTER Heather Humphreys has defended the government’s decision to cease social welfare payments for those who have travelled abroad for non-essential purposes. 

Since 7 July, 104 cases of Pandemic Unemployment Payment have been stopped after people receiving that payment were found to have travelled abroad for non-essential reasons during a screening process at airports.

This has been labelled as “unfair”, “misguided”, and discriminatory by TDs, who argued that only one cohort of the Irish public are being punished for not obeying an advisory; the Irish Council for Civil Liberties has also suggested the ministerial order by which it was implemented has no legal basis.

“The public travel advice is to not travel abroad, and that applies to everyone,” Humphreys said on RTÉ’s News at One.

“So for example we have 340,000 public servants in the country, and if any one of those chose to travel abroad, they would not be paid for the two-week quarantine when they return,” she said, adding that private companies had the same policy for any of their workers who travel abroad.

The Minister said that under normal circumstances, a person receiving social welfare can travel abroad, but added “the point is we’re not in normal circumstances… we have temporarily suspended the flexibility” of the Covid-19 unemployment payment, she said. 

In response to a change over the weekend on the Gov.ie site, which now says that in order to be eligible for the Covid unemployment payment, the person must be “genuinely seeking work”, Humphreys said:

“For some whose industry hasn’t opened back up again – obviously if you work in a pub, you’re looking to get your job back there again – for others, they should be looking for work.”

But the point is if you’re on the unemployment benefit at this point in time, and if you don’t have a job to go to, then you should be actively looking for other work.
In the case of some sectors for example if you work in a pub, we’re hoping that you will be able to go back to your job, so you don’t have to be looking for work in that situation.
But if you find that you’re going to be permanently unemployed because your job isn’t there, then you should be looking for work. 

Humphreys said that she wanted to be “very clear” on the topic that if someone on a social welfare payment has travelled abroad for essential reasons, then “you will continue to get your payment”.

Musician Ciarán Cooney, who was receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment, told Liveline that he was one of the people who had their payment cut after attending a funeral in Glasgow. 

Humphreys said:

 

We are at a crucial stage in dealing with this virus and as we look across the world we see other countries reintroducing restrictions. The Irish people have suffered so much and no one wants us to go back. In relation to travelling abroad the public health advice is very clear – do not travel abroad except for essential reasons. 

In response to the anger and queries arising from this issue, including ones where passengers were asked for their PPS number at the airport, Dublin Airport said

“For the avoidance of doubt, we can confirm that we are not sharing passenger data with any third party agencies.

“In fact, we have no access to such passenger data. We cannot comment on the actions of any third party agencies.”

