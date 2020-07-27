Welfare payments cancelled over holidays abroad criticised as 'significant discrimination'

THE GOVERNMENT HAS been criticised for cutting people’s €350 Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment and other social welfare payments if recipients travelled abroad for non-essential purposes.

As first reported by The Business Post at the weekend, the Department of Social Protection said that the money “is not paid to people who go on holidays abroad or when they are going through their 14-day quarantine period”.

Since 7 July, 104 cases of Pandemic Unemployment Payment have been stopped after people receiving that payment were found to have travelled abroad for non-essential reasons during a screening process at airports.

In addition, 44 other social welfare payments, like jobseeker’s payments and means-assessed payments, have also been stopped for similar reasons.

Rise TD Paul Murphy told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that the State benefits of other citizens aren’t being cut if they go abroad, arguing that the rules seem unfairly weighted against those on social welfare payments.

“These people are being targetted and punished,” he said. “The statutory instrument was introduced two weeks ago, it wasn’t announced, people weren’t given any wanting about it, they weren’t told it would happen.

People always have been allowed to go on a two-week holiday when on social welfare, they’ve changed the rules now to say that you can only go on holiday in accordance with the guidelines.

While acknowledging that people should not be travelling abroad, Murphy said that the government’s travel advice is just advice – and isn’t explicitly saying “you can’t going on holidays”.

“But on the basis of that advice – which again, I think strongly people should follow – people are being punished.”

Raising the case of the Fianna Fáil MEP Billy Kelleher, who attended the Convention Centre in Dublin for the election of his party leader Micheál Martin as Taoiseach after returning from the European Parliament in Brussels.

But the question is, why are they only allowed to go on holidays in accordance with the guidelines when if you’re a tax exile, the rules are changed to facilitate you. If you’re Billy Kelleher, the Fianna Fáil MEP who broke the quarantine rules, your income isn’t being cut.

“If you’re on tax relief for very high earners, you’re receiving significant benefit from the State, if you travel on non-essential business you’re not being punished. But if you’re on the PUP payment or on social welfare, you’re going to have your income cut.”

“It wasn’t announced anywhere, which also gives light to the idea that this is about the safety of people in this country avoiding the coronavirus coming here, because they didn’t even announce it in order to warn people not to go.”

Murphy also said that if the government is serious about preventing the spread of Covid-19 in Ireland, it could screen people arriving in Ireland for the virus, instead of checking whether people on social welfare have travelled abroad for non-essential purposes.

Liam Herrick of the Irish Council of Civil Liberties said on the same programme that the statutory instrument signed into law on 10 July by Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys “seems to put in place, a very significant discrimination, without an obvious justification”.

“It also raises questions about the lawfulness of this measure. Because if a minister is introducing a statutory measure of this type, she has to prove that it is within the principles of the primary piece of legislation, and there is no primary legislation about the travel advice.

“This is certainly raising questions,” Herrick said, while also asking how the Department obtained and handled these people’s information.

Around one in five people in Ireland are on the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment.