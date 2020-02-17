This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 17 February, 2020
'Utter chaos': Technical issues at Heathrow Airport cause cancellations and delays

Some flights to and from Dublin Airport have been affected.

By Press Association Monday 17 Feb 2020, 8:35 AM
Some flight details had to be written on whiteboards.
Image: PA
Image: PA

HEATHROW AIRPORT HAS apologised for disruption caused by “technical issues”.

The London airport said extra staff had been put on to help with directing people to their gates.

The situation at the airport, which appeared to be causing delays, was described on Twitter by one passenger as “utter chaos”.

At least 58 of arrivals – equivalent to 9% – were cancelled due to the knock-on effect of the problem, which emerged on Sunday.

Yesterday, some 73 departures and 60 arrivals from various carriers were cancelled.

A further 30 departing flights were also grounded from what is the UK’s busiest airport.

All the flights affected on Monday were operated by British Airways, which is the largest airline at the west London hub.

One passenger said: “Computer systems down at Heathrow. No electronic tickets allowed, delays & no flight information on screens… Oh Blighty.”

A Heathrow spokesman said: “Following yesterday’s technical issue, Heathrow’s systems are stable and the airport is operating as normal.

“We apologise for the inconvenience this caused our passengers.

“Our teams continue to closely monitor our systems and will be on hand across our terminals to provide assistance to passengers.”

A British Airways spokeswoman said: “The technical issue with Heathrow Airport’s systems has now been resolved but. after 10 hours of disruption across all terminals, we do expect to see a knock-on effect to today’s short-haul schedule.

“We’ve introduced a flexible booking policy and have brought in extra colleagues to help our customers get on their way as smoothly as possible.”

Ireland

Most flights from Dublin Airport to London Heathrow are operating as normal. 

However, the 10.35am British Airways flight to Heathrow has been cancelled, while the 9.45am arrival from Heathrow to Dublin has also been cancelled. 

As things stand, there is no disruption to flights to Heathrow from Shannon Airport. 

With reporting from Dominic McGrath

Press Association

