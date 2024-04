HEINEKEN IS DUE to increase the cost of its draught beers by 3%, or six cent per pint.

The changes will come into effect from 4 June.

In a statement, a Heineken Ireland spokesperson said the move is “due to continued increases in underlying costs”.

As a result, the spokesperson said Heineken needs to “adjust our pricing on our draught products”.

Its products include Heineken, Birra Moretti, Orchard Thieves, Coors, Foster’s, Beamish, Murphy’s, as well as craft and variety beers including Cute Hoor, Paulaner, and Zywiec.

The spokesperson confirmed a list price increase of 3%, or six cent 6 cent per pint, will apply to its draught product range from 4 June.

The spokesperson added: “Despite our ongoing efforts to increase productivity and reduce costs, it is impossible for us to absorb all of the increased costs that we have been faced with, and therefore we need to adjust our pricing.”

Last month, international alcohol distributor Diageo announced a similar price hike.

Its draught beers, including Guinness, Harp, Carlsberg, Hop House 13, Smithwicks and Rockshore, will increase by six cent per pint from tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Guinness 0.0, the non-alcoholic version, will go up by 9c.

It’s the latest of a series of price increases by Diageo in recent years.

In response to the latest increase, Vintners called on Diageo to commit to no further price increases this year.