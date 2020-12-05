#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Saturday 5 December 2020
Advertisement

Justice Minister Helen McEntee announces pregnancy

McEntee is the first woman to announce a pregnancy while in Cabinet.

By Lauren Boland Saturday 5 Dec 2020, 12:34 PM
19 minutes ago 4,852 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5289559
Image: LEAH FARRELL; RollingNews.ie
Image: LEAH FARRELL; RollingNews.ie

MINISTER FOR JUSTICE Helen McEntee has confirmed that she is expecting a child, becoming the first woman to announce a pregnancy while in Cabinet.

McEntee announced her pregnancy on social media this morning with a photo on Instagram of stockings for herself and her husband alongside a miniature boot.

“It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas…. Last Christmas as a duo though,” she said.

McEntee hashtagged “baby on board” and “excited” in the caption of the post and tagged her husband Paul Hickey.

Helen McEntee Instagram Source: Helen McEntee

McEntee is currently serving as Minister for Justice in the 33rd Dáil.  

She is a Fine Gael TD for Meath East alongside Thomas Byrne for Fianna Fáil and Darren O’Rourke for Sinn Féin.

She previously served as Minister of State for European Affairs and Minister of State for Mental Health and Older People.

In November, following a leak of personal images of Irish women and girls on online forums, McEntee said that she was “determined to act and introduce tough new laws”.

She said that the sharing of the images had caused “much upset and anger” and that she “share[d] that anger”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

McEntee has proposed new laws to handle image based abuse, which she said she hopes to see passed in a number of months.

McEntee married her husband, Paul Hickey, in 2017 at St Patrick’s Church in Castletown.

Hickey was formerly a parliamentary assistant between 2008 and 2013.

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie