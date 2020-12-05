Justice Minister Helen McEntee announces pregnancy

MINISTER FOR JUSTICE Helen McEntee has confirmed that she is expecting a child, becoming the first woman to announce a pregnancy while in Cabinet.

McEntee announced her pregnancy on social media this morning with a photo on Instagram of stockings for herself and her husband alongside a miniature boot.

“It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas…. Last Christmas as a duo though,” she said.

McEntee hashtagged “baby on board” and “excited” in the caption of the post and tagged her husband Paul Hickey.

McEntee is currently serving as Minister for Justice in the 33rd Dáil.

She is a Fine Gael TD for Meath East alongside Thomas Byrne for Fianna Fáil and Darren O’Rourke for Sinn Féin.

She previously served as Minister of State for European Affairs and Minister of State for Mental Health and Older People.

In November, following a leak of personal images of Irish women and girls on online forums, McEntee said that she was “determined to act and introduce tough new laws”.

She said that the sharing of the images had caused “much upset and anger” and that she “share[d] that anger”.

McEntee has proposed new laws to handle image based abuse, which she said she hopes to see passed in a number of months.

McEntee married her husband, Paul Hickey, in 2017 at St Patrick’s Church in Castletown.

Hickey was formerly a parliamentary assistant between 2008 and 2013.