#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Friday 20 November 2020
Advertisement

McEntee says anyone who shares intimate images without consent 'will face serious criminal sanctions'

The justice minister said the recent sharing of images without consent has angered her and she will bring in “tough new laws”.

By Órla Ryan Friday 20 Nov 2020, 1:08 PM
5 minutes ago 461 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5273140
Justice Minister Helen McEntee (file photo).
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Justice Minister Helen McEntee (file photo).
Justice Minister Helen McEntee (file photo).
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

ANYONE WHO SHARES intimate images of a person without their consent “will face serious criminal sanctions”, the justice minister has said.

Helen McEntee said the recent leak of tens of thousands of intimate images of females has caused “much upset and anger“, adding: “I share that anger.”

The minister said she is “determined to act and to introduce tough new laws”.

TheJournal.ie yesterday confirmed that gardaí are investigating the uploading of images and videos of Irish women and girls, without their consent, to a number of online forums.

It is understood that some of the images and videos are of minors.

McEntee said she will bring measures to Cabinet that will make it a criminal offence to share intimate images without consent.

“This is not just about revenge porn – sharing such images will become a criminal offence, regardless of the motivation of the person who passes them on.

“It will also be irrelevant if consent is given for an intimate image to be taken – I will ensure they can never be shared, even if consent was given for the image to be taken.”

The sharing of intimate or explicit images of a person without their consent is typically referred to as ‘revenge porn’, or image-based sexual abuse, and is usually done by an ex-partner. It is not currently an offence in Ireland.

Over 50,000 people have to date signed a petition calling for this type of abuse to be made a criminal offence.

Any images of, or depicting, a person under the age of 18 engaging in sexual activity is considered child sexual abuse material under the 1998 Child Trafficking and Pornography Act.

Discord

The Victims Alliance, an advocacy group, yesterday told TheJournal.ie that tens of thousands of images have been shared on various online platforms.

The group is working to identify the victims but said many of them are Irish.

Linda Hayden, who co-founded the Victims Alliance, said members of the group forwarded the files or folders marked as ‘minors’ to An Garda Síochána.

Many of the images have been shared in forums on Discord, an online messaging platform.

At least one forum on the website where users were sharing images has been removed, Hayden said. The forum in question had about 500 users, all of whom were banned from the website.

A spokesperson for Discord told TheJournal.ie that as soon as the website “became aware of this server, we permanently deleted it” and “identified and banned the approximately 500 users involved”.

The spokesperson said the company “will cooperate on this matter with Irish authorities subject to applicable law”.

“No one should have to endure the pain of having private images posted online without their consent.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“Discord has a zero-tolerance approach to nonconsensual pornography and child sexual abuse material, and we work aggressively and proactively to keep it off of our service,” they added.

Conversations between users on Discord are private, but not end-to-end encrypted so administrators can view the content if inappropriate behaviour is reported.

Images of females have also been uploaded to pornography sites without their consent.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed to TheJournal.ie that AGS is “aware of the reports and Assistant Commissioner (Organised & Serious Crime) has commenced probative enquires into the matter”.

Hayden said some of the images and videos in question were taken by the victims and privately shared but were later publicly shared without their consent or knowledge.

Some images or footage were taken of people surreptitiously and without their knowledge, and others were taken from online platforms such as Tinder, WhatsApp, Instagram and Only Fans.

Hayden said she is very worried about the mental health impact of the situation on the victims, and the group is providing support to those who need it.

The issue is covered in the Harassment, Harmful Communications, and Related Offences Bill. The legislation was first proposed by Labour in May 2017, but it was not passed prior to the dissolution of the last government.

The Bill will be brought before the Justice Committee on 1 December. After the Bill is debated in the Dáil, it will go before the Seanad.

The legislation, if passed, could see offenders sentenced to up to seven years in prison..

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie