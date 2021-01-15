Justice Minister to take maternity leave after having her baby

JUSTICE MINISTER HELEN McEntee has said she will take leave from work after having her baby later this year.

Currently, Ireland does not have legal provisions for TDs to take maternity leave.

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne, McEntee said she is working to figure out the details of setting up parental leave for TDs and Senators.

“I am going to take maternity leave. I am going to take time off [for] my first child. I do want to take that time, but we do need to identify a mechanism in which that can happen,” the minister said.

“It’s important that we set that example and the fact that there is no provision there in this day and age, really it’s simply not acceptable.”

She said it is “not a very encouraging signal for women who want to get into politics” that no parental leave options are available.

McEntee tested positive for Covid-19 last week and said today that she is doing “much better”.

“I had a scan this week and everything seems to be fine,” she said.

After the minister announced her pregnancy in December, concerns were raised about the lack of leave for new parents in the Houses of the Oireachtas.

Reports had indicated the government believes a constitutional change – only possible after a referendum – is required to allow deputies take time away from their duties. But many legal experts believe there is no constitutional impediment and more practical solutions can be found.

Social Democrats TD Holly Cairns previously offered to be a pair for McEntee, which would mean that Cairns would sit out of votes that the minister would miss while on leave.

McEntee said she aims to set out plans for future TDs, Senators and Cabinet ministers to take parental leave, but the plans are “not quite there yet”.

“I’m working with them to make sure that obviously I’m able to take maternity leave, but that it’s not just about me,” she said.