Justice Minister Helen McEntee tests positive for Covid-19

THE MINISTER FOR Justice Helen McEntee has tested positive for Covid-19.

McEntee confirmed the news this morning on Twitter and said she is self-isolating in line with HSE guidance.

She said: “In line with our HSE guidance I am isolating. I am continuing to carry out my duties by working remotely including attending Cabinet.

“The information the HSE has shows that pregnant women or their babies are not at a higher risk if we get Covid-19.”

McEntee announced last month that she is pregnant.

The minister also urged people to follow the public health advice and stay at home.

I was recently tested and have received a positive result for #Covid19. In line with our HSE guidance I am isolating. I am continuing to carry out my duties by working remotely including attending Cabinet. — Helen McEntee TD (@HMcEntee) January 6, 2021

On 23 December, another Cabinet member the Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue tested positive for Covid-19.

The Cabinet is currently meeting to sign off on the closure of schools until February after the Cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19 met last night.

It is understood that Minister McEntee attended the sub-committee meeting remotely yesterday.

It comes as Covid-19 case numbers continue to increase and the numbers in hospital this morning exceeded the previous mid-April peak.