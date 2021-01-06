#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 6 January 2021
Justice Minister Helen McEntee tests positive for Covid-19

The minister confirmed the news on Twitter.

By Orla Dwyer Wednesday 6 Jan 2021, 11:24 AM
File image of Justice Minister Helen McEntee.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

THE MINISTER FOR Justice Helen McEntee has tested positive for Covid-19.

McEntee confirmed the news this morning on Twitter and said she is self-isolating in line with HSE guidance. 

She said: “In line with our HSE guidance I am isolating. I am continuing to carry out my duties by working remotely including attending Cabinet.

“The information the HSE has shows that pregnant women or their babies are not at a higher risk if we get Covid-19.”

McEntee announced last month that she is pregnant. 

The minister also urged people to follow the public health advice and stay at home.

On 23 December, another Cabinet member the Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue tested positive for Covid-19. 

The Cabinet is currently meeting to sign off on the closure of schools until February after the Cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19 met last night. 

It is understood that Minister McEntee attended the sub-committee meeting remotely yesterday. 

It comes as Covid-19 case numbers continue to increase and the numbers in hospital this morning exceeded the previous mid-April peak. 

